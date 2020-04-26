New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NGD. CIBC raised New Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.91.

Shares of NGD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,486,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

