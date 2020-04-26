NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NEWCREST MINING LIMITED is Australia’s largest gold producer and one of the world’s top ten gold mining companies by production, reserves and market capitalisation. Newcrest has a portfolio of low cost, long life operating mines, a strong pipeline of growth projects and highly prospective brown and greenfield exploration projects. The company has a substantial reserve and resource base combined with a long reserve life. Low gearing and a strong balance sheet places the company in a good position to fund major development projects and to capitalise on external growth opportunities. In addition, Newcrest is currently exploring for gold and gold-copper deposits in Australia, Indonesia, Fiji, the United States, Peru and Chile. The world class exploration team has an enviable track record of discovery as all Newcrest’s mining projects were discovered by the company. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NCMGY. Goldman Sachs Group raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS NCMGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,817. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

