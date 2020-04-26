NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NCMGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NCMGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.42. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

