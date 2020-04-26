NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NEWCREST MINING LIMITED is Australia’s largest gold producer and one of the world’s top ten gold mining companies by production, reserves and market capitalisation. Newcrest has a portfolio of low cost, long life operating mines, a strong pipeline of growth projects and highly prospective brown and greenfield exploration projects. The company has a substantial reserve and resource base combined with a long reserve life. Low gearing and a strong balance sheet places the company in a good position to fund major development projects and to capitalise on external growth opportunities. In addition, Newcrest is currently exploring for gold and gold-copper deposits in Australia, Indonesia, Fiji, the United States, Peru and Chile. The world class exploration team has an enviable track record of discovery as all Newcrest’s mining projects were discovered by the company. “

Get NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR alerts:

NCMGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NCMGY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. 40,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,817. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.42. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64.

About NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (NCMGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.