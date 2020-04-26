NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Get NEXT/ADR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXGPY. Citigroup raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NEXT/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.30. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129. NEXT/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20.

About NEXT/ADR

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NEXT/ADR (NXGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.