NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on NIC in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 410,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,958. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIC will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NIC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NIC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in NIC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,552,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.