Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.47 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS ESOA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

