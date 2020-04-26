Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA)

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.47 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS ESOA traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.23.
Energy Services of America Company Profile
