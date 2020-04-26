Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nordson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.14.

NDSN stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.46. 207,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,210. Nordson has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $180.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 79.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nordson by 101.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after buying an additional 195,577 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

