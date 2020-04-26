NuBits (USNBT) Hits Market Cap of $665,205.94

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. NuBits has a total market cap of $665,205.94 and $717.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02559683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214106 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

