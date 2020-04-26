NULS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.51 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One NULS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002751 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx. NULS has a market capitalization of $20.36 million and approximately $6.51 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NULS has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.86 or 0.02563191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00214343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00061443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00048786 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,955,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,878,453 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, QBTC, OKEx, Binance and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

