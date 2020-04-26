Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $0.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nuvista Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 47,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,056. Nuvista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

