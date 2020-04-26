Nxt Market Cap Reaches $9.95 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Indodax. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and $848,174.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nxt has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005721 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Upbit, HitBTC, Indodax, Livecoin, Bittrex, C-CEX, OKEx and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

