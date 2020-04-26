Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 5.9% Higher This Week

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. Obyte has a total market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $7,383.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $20.77 or 0.00271798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.55 or 0.02559093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00213910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,029 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

