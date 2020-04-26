Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $136.67 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.07.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.63. 1,231,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,244. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $151.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.