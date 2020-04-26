Omnitude (ECOM) Achieves Market Cap of $160,304.91

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $160,304.91 and $2.04 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omnitude

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

