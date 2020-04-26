Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Open Text’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. 480,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. Open Text has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.