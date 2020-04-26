Open Trading Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $200.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Open Trading Network has a total market capitalization of $19,783.18 and $200.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Trading Network has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.24 or 0.02565381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00214161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Open Trading Network Token Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org . Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

