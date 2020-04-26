ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 4,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of -0.08. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

