Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,679. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.61. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $73.82.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

