Particl Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00004426 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Particl has a market cap of $3.05 million and $8,497.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002757 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,597,821 coins and its circulating supply is 9,011,917 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

