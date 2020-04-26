Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

PASG traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 84,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,203. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09.

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier bought 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Insiders acquired 794,100 shares of company stock worth $15,829,400 in the last 90 days.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (PASG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.