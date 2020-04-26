Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTEN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,784,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $15.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -16.16%.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.