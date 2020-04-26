Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.61.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,784,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.16%.

In other news, Director Janeen S. Judah bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,620.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,921,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after buying an additional 78,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $20,936,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,046,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

