PayPie Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $31,507.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last week, PayPie has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.02563824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214006 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

