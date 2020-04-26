PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.93.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.85. 1,819,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in PDC Energy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 38,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $870,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

