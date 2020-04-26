PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.85. 1,819,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $46.89.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in PDC Energy by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,467,000 after buying an additional 899,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $19,001,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PDC Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 199,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 152,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

