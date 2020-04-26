PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.15. 113,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,405. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1,028.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 230,471 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,369,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,123,000 after buying an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1,176.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 131,885 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 94,632 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.