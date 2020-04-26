PENG (PENG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last week, PENG has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $58,226.88 and approximately $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.02553865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00214268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00060822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,246,215,857 coins and its circulating supply is 7,612,747,494 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

