Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFLT. Maxim Group cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

PFLT traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.47. 184,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,162. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $228.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

