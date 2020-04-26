People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $12.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,924,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 91,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 81,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

