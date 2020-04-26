Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 252,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $818.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,212.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

