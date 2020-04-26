PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PDRDY. Barclays cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PDRDY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 96,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,483. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

