PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PDRDY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. 96,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,483. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

