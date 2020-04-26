Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

PSNL has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Personalis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Personalis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 302,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,552. Personalis has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the third quarter worth about $1,698,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 326,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 6,014.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 245,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 158,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

