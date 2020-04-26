Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $294.91 million and a PE ratio of -7.16. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Personalis by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 74,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

