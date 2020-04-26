Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

PRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,484,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,463,000 after buying an additional 1,314,172 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,687,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after buying an additional 490,238 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 656,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after buying an additional 409,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,374,000 after buying an additional 327,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRSP stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 594,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,872. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

