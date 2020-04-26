PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Get PetIQ alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PETQ stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 125,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $653.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $602,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.