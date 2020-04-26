Pflug Koory LLC Sells 13,060 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,337,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,693 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $908,096,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 155,548,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,951,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.