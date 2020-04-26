Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pharming Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of PHGUF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.65 million. Research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, European Union countries, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pharming Group (PHGUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.