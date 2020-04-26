PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.63.

PHAS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 110,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,220. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,662.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

