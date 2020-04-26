Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.07. 735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

