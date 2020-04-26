Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,178,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,194. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

