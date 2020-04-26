Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

PNFP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,340 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

