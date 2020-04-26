PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 63.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 67.4% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $93,075.15 and approximately $818.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02559683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00214106 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00061124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,554,738 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

