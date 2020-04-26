Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,063.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $55,063.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.02562445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00213856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 154,678,281 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

