PIXEL 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.14 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One PIXEL token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $441,322.65 and approximately $1.14 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,649.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.75 or 0.03212565 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00690893 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005182 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

