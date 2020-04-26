Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.40.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.01. 132,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1,789.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after buying an additional 582,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.