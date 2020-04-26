Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

PSTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

PSTI stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,655,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,163. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.