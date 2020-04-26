PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:PLXP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 9,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of PLx Pharma worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

