Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Receives GBX 527 Average PT from Brokerages

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 527 ($6.93).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Polypipe Group stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 493 ($6.49). 983,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,664. Polypipe Group has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 620 ($8.16). The stock has a market capitalization of $990.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 462.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 498.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polypipe Group will post 2649.0001415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Polypipe Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.49%.

About Polypipe Group

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

